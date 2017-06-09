Judge denies defense request in texting suicide case

Defense attorney Joseph Cataldo, who represents Michelle Carter, addresses the court during her trial at Taunton District Court in Taunton, Mass., Thursday, June 8, 2017. Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging 18-year-old Conrad Roy III to kill himself in July 2014.
Charles Krupa, Pool
AP Photo
Defendant Michelle Carter listens to testimony at Taunton District Court in Taunton, Mass., in Taunton, Mass., Thursday, June 8, 2017. Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging Conrad Roy III to kill himself in July 2014.
Charles Krupa, Pool
AP Photo
Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Michael Bates, right, passes defendant Michelle Carter, seated, while approaching the witness stand during the trial of Carter at Taunton District Court in Taunton, Mass., Thursday, June 8, 2017. Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging 18-year-old Conrad Roy III to kill himself in July 2014.
Charles Krupa, Pool
AP Photo
Bristol County prosecutor Katie Rayburn speaks during the trial of Michelle Carter at Taunton District Court in Taunton, Mass., Thursday, June 8, 2017. Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging 18-year-old Conrad Roy III to kill himself in July 2014.
Charles Krupa, Pool
AP Photo
A text on Michelle Carter's phone, stating "Hanging yourself if you do it right, you die instantly because your neck snaps," is displayed during Carter's trial at Taunton District Court in Taunton, Mass., in Taunton, Mass., Thursday, June 8, 2017. Carter, at right, is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging Conrad Roy III to kill himself in July 2014.
Charles Krupa, Pool
AP Photo
Defendant Michelle Carter adjusts her hair while her legal team approaches the bench for a sidebar discussion at Taunton District Court in Taunton, Mass., in Taunton, Mass., Thursday, June 8, 2017. Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging Conrad Roy III to kill himself in July 2014.
Charles Krupa, Pool
AP Photo
Carolyn McGonagle, a family friend of Conrad Roy III, tries to hold back her emotions as texts are introduced into evidence during the trial of Michelle Carter at Taunton District Court in Taunton, Mass., in Taunton, Mass., Thursday, June 8, 2017. Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging Roy to kill himself in July 2014.
Charles Krupa, Pool
AP Photo
Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Michael Bates holds an iPhone, which belonged to Conrad Roy III, while on the witness stand during the trial of Michelle Carter at Taunton District Court in Taunton, Mass., Thursday, June 8, 2017. Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging 18-year-old Conrad Roy III to kill himself in July 2014.
Charles Krupa, Pool
AP Photo
