International Olympic Committee, IOC, President Thomas Bach from Germany attends the executive board meeting at the IOC headquarters, in Pully near Lausanne, Switzerland, Friday, June 9, 2017.
Nation & World

June 09, 2017 9:15 AM

IOC pushes plan to award 2024, 2028 Olympics to LA, Paris

By GRAHAM DUNBAR AP Sports Writer
LAUSANNE, Switzerland

The International Olympic Committee says it has formally proposed picking the 2024 and 2028 Olympic host cities at the same time this year.

Los Angeles and Paris now seem certain to both be awarded a Summer Games in September as the IOC tries to safeguard its signature event for the next decade.

A widely expected proposal from the IOC executive board on Friday did not address which city will go first and stage the 2024 Olympics.

A meeting of the full IOC membership from July 11-12 in Lausanne can ratify the board's request. That should set up a vote on Sept. 13 in Lima, Peru, to confirm the hosting order.

Paris and LA bid leaders could agree how to split the games in the coming weeks.

