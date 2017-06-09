Nation & World

June 09, 2017 12:15 PM

Nigeria sentences soldier to death over suspect's killing

The Associated Press
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria

A Nigerian military court has sentenced to death a soldier accused in the killing of an arrested Boko Haram suspect.

Court Martial president Brig. Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi ruled Friday that the soldier had breached Nigerian army laws in the killing of the suspect, who was in the custody of his unit in Damboa.

The court martial in Maiduguri was set up last year by Nigeria's army following several allegations of extrajudicial killings by soldiers fighting the Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast.

The court also found four other soldiers guilty of various misconducts, including stealing and unlawful assault of civilians. Among them, two were given sentences that included a lowering in rank. Another was sentenced to 15 years for complicity in the murder of a minor.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos