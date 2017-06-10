In this June 1, 2017, photo, Drew Williams, a member of the Eugene Islamic Center, poses for a portrait outside the building in Eugene, Ore., as locksmith Jim King upgrades the locks on the front doors. Williams said members of the mosque have been rattled by an incident in which a man showed up and allegedly threatened to kill worshippers, but that the community has shown concern and support.
Nation & World

June 10, 2017 12:04 AM

Marches against Islamic law to be held in many US cities

By ANDREW SELSKY and JEFF KAROUB Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore.

Marches against Islamic law are scheduled in more than two dozen cities across the United States.

Counter-demonstrations were also planned for Saturday by opponents who called the marches anti-Muslim and an attempt to stoke hatred. The group organizing the rallies, ACT for America, claims Shariah is incompatible with Western democracy

But Liyakat Takim, a professor of Islamic studies at McMaster University in the Canadian city of Hamilton, Ontario, says most Muslims don't want to replace U.S. law with Islamic law, known as Shariah.

He says only "radical extremist groups" would call for that.

___

Karoub reported from Detroit. Kimberlee Kruesi contributed to this report from Boise, Idaho.

