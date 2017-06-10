Germany's Merkel seeks to ease tensions with military

FILE - This March 2, 2005 file photo shows German Bundeswehr soldiers in Augustdorf, Germany. German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the country’s military is “indispensable” and deserves thanks for its service. Merkel’s praise comes as the Bundeswehr is under scrutiny over allegations of abuse, the discovery of suspected far-right extremists in its ranks and questions over its ability to fulfil its missions. In a pre-recorded video Saturday, June 10, 2017 Merkel acknowledged that “of course there were events recently that deserved to be criticized.” dpa via AP.file Oliver Berg