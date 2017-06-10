Videos show rescue of rape victim, serial killer confessions

This photo provided by South Carolina state shows Todd Kohlhepp. New investigative videos released by prosecutors show the dramatic rescue of a woman who had been chained inside a metal storage container for about two months byKohlhepp. The videos also show Kohlhepp confessing to killing seven people in South Carolina. He pleaded guilty two weeks ago to avoid the death penalty and was sentenced to life in prison. On Friday, prosecutors released several videos, dozens of pictures and hundreds of pages of evidence against him. South Carolina state via AP)