Western Michigan city breaks sand angel world record

People take part in an attempt to break the Guinness Book record for simultaneous sand angels on Saturday, June 10, 2017 in Ludinton, Mich. Around 1,387 people angelically assembled on a Lake Michigan beachfront in Ludington on Saturday and worked their magic for 30 seconds. That far surpasses the roughly 350 who made sand angels for 15 seconds two years ago in Pembrokeshire, United Kingdom. Ludington Daily News via AP Jeff Kiessel