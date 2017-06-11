Arkansas execution autopsies don't end debate over drugs

FILE - In this April 24, 2017, file photo, Arkansas prison department spokesman Solomon Graves speaks to reporters amid a series of executions at the Cummins Unit prison at Varner, Arkansas. Additional arguments over whether the state's three-drug execution protocol are expected if the state sets more execution dates or when a federal judge resumes a hearing on a claim by surviving inmates that they're at a risk for cruel or unusual punishment. Kelly P. Kissel, File AP Photo