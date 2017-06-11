Jury to see body camera video of police shooting in retrial

Ray Tensing, center, and his defense attorney Stewart Mathews, right, listen to assistant prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid's opening statement during Tensing's retrial Thursday, June 8, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. During the opening statements in the former University of Cincinnati police officer's retrial, DeGraffenreid told Ohio jurors that evidence will show the 2015 shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose was clearly murder, while Mathews said Tensing feared for his life. The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool Cara Owsley