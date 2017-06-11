AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Thursday, June 8, 2017, file photo, a soldier stands in the rain as bodies are recovered from the waters off San Hlan village, in Laung Lone township, southern Myanmar. Fishermen have joined navy and air force personnel in recovering bodies and aircraft parts from the sea off Myanmar, where a military plane carrying 122 people including 15 children crashed a day earlier.
Esther Htusan, File
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, June 7, 2017, file photo, suspected militants attend their sentencing hearing at East Jakarta District Court in Jakarta, Indonesia. The men who Indonesian police accused of plotting to fire a rocket at downtown Singapore from a nearby island have been sentenced to prison ranging from three to four years for harboring other extremists.
Achmad Ibrahim, File
AP Photo
In this Thursday, June 8, 2017, file photo, a man is reflected on glass windows of a building as he walks in Tokyo.
Eugene Hoshiko, File
AP Photo
In this Friday, June 9, 2017, file photo, a cloud of debris rises as Philippine Air Force fighter jets bomb suspected locations of Muslim militants as fighting continues in Marawi city, southern Philippines. It's unclear how many people remain trapped in Marawi as government troops battle Muslim militants led by the so-called "Maute" group but army officers have put the figure this week at anywhere from 150 to 1,000.
Aaron Favila, File
AP Photo
In this Thursday, June 8, 2017, file photo, an Indian man displays a live fish after inserting in its mouth a traditional medicine prior to administering it to an asthma patient in Hyderabad, India. Every year thousands of asthma patients arrive here to receive from Hyderabad's Bathini Goud family this fish therapy which is a secret formula of herbs, handed down by generations only to family members. The herbs are inserted in the mouth of a live sardine, or murrel fish, and slipped into the patient's throat.
Mahesh Kumar A., File
AP Photo
In this Friday, June 9, 2017, file photo, a Kashmiri protester throws a tear gas shell back at Indian police during a protest in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Parts of Indian-controlled Kashmir remained under curfew Friday, while general strikes were being staged in other areas after Kashmiri separatists called for strike to protest the Tuesday killing of a civilian by government forces during a search operation to flush out Kashmiri rebels in the southern town of Indian controlled Kashmir.
Dar Yasin, File
AP Photo
In this Friday, June 9, 2017, file photo, Muslims offer prayers at the National Mosque during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. During Ramadan, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to dusk.
Daniel Chan, File
AP Photo
In this Tuesday, June 6, 2017, file photo, Deng Guilian cries during an interview in her hotel room in Ganzhou in southern China's Jiangxi Province. Deng, 36, the wife of an activist arrested while investigating labor conditions in Ivanka Trump's supply chain has fallen into the ranks of similar families left with no source of income. Even beyond the financial suffering, the government has many ways of making life miserable for those left behind.
Mark Schiefelbein, File
AP Photo
In this Thursday, June 8, 2017, file photo, Sri Lankan Buddhist devotees pray and meditate in a temple to mark the Poson full moon day, in Kelaniya, on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka. Poson full moon day commemorates the introduction of Buddhism to Sri Lanka.
Eranga Jayawardena, File
AP Photo
In this Thursday, June 6, 2017, file photo, Indians cool off themselves at a fountain near the India Gate monument on a hot day in New Delhi, India.
Altaf Qadri, File
AP Photo
In this Monday, June 5, 2017, file photo, Indians reach to get a cold drink being freely distributed on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India. Most parts of northern India are experiencing intense heat wave conditions with the temperature crossing over 43 degrees Celsius
109.4 Fahrenheit).
In this Monday, June 5, 2017, file photo, Russian Navy's Slava-class guided missile cruiser Varyag, the flagship of the Russian Pacific Fleet, is docked at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal for an unofficial five-day visit to Hong Kong. This is the first time for a Russian navy fleet to dock in the Chinese city.
Vincent Yu, File
AP Photo
In this Monday, June 5, 2017, file photo, an Indian woman walks as se searches for recyclable materials at a garbage dumping site on the outskirts of Gauhati, Assam state, India.
Anupam Nath, File
AP Photo
