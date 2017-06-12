Nation & World

June 12, 2017 4:13 AM

Small Maine town holds first graduation ceremony in 20 years

The Associated Press
CRANBERRY ISLES, Maine

With graduation season nearly over, a small island town off the coast of Maine still managed to get in on the fun, having enough students to hold its first graduation ceremony in nearly two decades.

Parents and teachers in Cranberry Isles celebrated the graduation of three students from the Bryan School — which only educates 11 students. The principal tells WCSH-TV (http://on.wcsh6.com/2r9O0OK ) it's the school's first graduation ceremony in nearly 20 years.

According to the most recent U.S. Census, Cranberry Isles population is 141 people.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos