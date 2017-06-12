Nation & World

June 12, 2017 5:59 AM

Police identify mother, 2 daughters found dead at Ohio home

The Associated Press
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio

Police say a mother and her two adult daughters have been found dead at a home in Ohio.

Police say a family friend found the three Sunday night at a home in North Royalton, south of Cleveland.

Police on Monday identified the victims as 45-year-old Suzanne Taylor and her daughters, 21-year-old Taylor Pifer and 18-year-old Kylie Pifer.

Police say it appears all three of the women suffered gunshot wounds.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear. No arrests have been made.

North Royalton police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating.

