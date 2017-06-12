Nation & World

June 12, 2017 10:49 AM

Dog gets face full of quills, followed by lots of calls

The Associated Press
DANBURY, N.H.

Police say a dog that had a run-in with a porcupine and got a face full of quills is doing much better and has been reunited its owner in New Hampshire.

Police in Danbury, New Hampshire, said a Good Samaritan found the dog Saturday on Route 104. Its face and mouth were covered with porcupine quills.

They put a photo of the animal on Facebook, and got flooded with calls asking about the dog's condition.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian, where it took more than four hours to remove the quills.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos