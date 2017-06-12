Nation & World

June 12, 2017 7:46 PM

Arkansas police officer slain; search ongoing for suspect

The Associated Press
NEWPORT, Ark.

A police officer has been shot and killed in a small northeastern Arkansas town, and manhunt is underway for the suspect.

The shooting was reported about 7:30 p.m. Monday in Newport, about 90 miles northeast of Little Rock. According to an Arkansas State Police statement, 41-year-old Newport police Lt. Patrick Weatherford died shortly afterward at an area hospital. State Police say Weatherford was a 15-year department veteran.

Arkansas State Police have taken the lead in the investigation. No other information was immediately available.

