Audrey DuBose, right, the mother of Sam DuBose, an unarmed motorist fatally shot during a July 2015 traffic stop, and one of her daughters, Terina Allen, left, comfort each other as video of the shooting is played during the third day of testimony in Ray Tensing's retrial Monday, June 12, 2017, in the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. The former University of Cincinnati police officer, charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter, has said he thought DuBose was trying to kill him with his car, prompting Tensing to open fire to stop the threat. The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool Cara Owsley
June 12, 2017 9:19 PM

Video expert to take stand again in Ohio officer's retrial

By DAN SEWELL Associated Press
A video analysis expert will take the witness stand again Tuesday in a police shooting retrial in Ohio.

Grant Fredericks was called by prosecutors in the murder retrial of former University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing in the 2015 shooting of Sam DuBose, an unarmed black motorist.

Fredericks on Monday testified that his frame-by-frame breakdown of Tensing's body camera footage doesn't support the white officer's claims that his arm was stuck in DuBose's steering wheel and that he was being dragged.

Tensing's attorney will question the Spokane, Washington-based expert Tuesday. The defense also plans to call a video expert witness when its case gets underway.

Tensing's first trial ended with a hung jury last November.

