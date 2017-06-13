Group calls for protecting civilians in Syrian IS-held city

This undated frame grab from video posted online Saturday, June 10, 2017, by the Aamaq News Agency, a media arm of the Islamic State group, shows a mosque that was damaged by bombardment by the U.S.-led coalition and U.S.-backed fighters in the northern Syrian city of Raqqa. A U.S.-backed Syrian opposition force says it has captured a northwestern neighborhood in the northern city of Raqqa from the Islamic State group after two days of fighting. Aamaq News Agency via AP)