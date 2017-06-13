French urban climber, Alain Robert, also known as "French Spiderman", scales the 120 meters
June 13, 2017 6:28 AM

French Spiderman climbs 29-story Spanish hotel without ropes

The Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain

French urban climber Alain Robert has scaled a 29-story hotel in Barcelona with his bare hands and in just 20 minutes.

Footage released Tuesday showed 54-year-old Robert, who is known as the "French Spiderman," climbing the 114 meters (374 feet) of the Melia Barcelona Sky hotel without a safety harness.

Robert claimed to have reached the top of the glass-and-steel skyscraper in 20 minutes on Monday, according to his YouTube channel.

He was questioned by police on reaching the top, but was released without charge.

The free climber has scaled the world's tallest structures, almost always without ropes or harnesses and often without permission. He also gives motivational speeches.

