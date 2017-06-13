Nation & World

June 13, 2017 7:50 AM

Israel says ties restored with New Zealand after spat

The Associated Press
JERUSALEM

Israel's prime minister says the diplomatic crisis with New Zealand over a U.N. resolution condemning Israeli settlements is over.

Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday he spoke with the Prime Minister of New Zealand Bill English a few days ago. He said Israel's ambassador will return to New Zealand following the conversation.

New Zealand, along with Senegal, Venezuela and Malaysia, co-sponsored a U.N. Security Council resolution in December condemning Jewish settlement construction in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, territory Israel captured in the 1967 war from Jordan that Palestinians claim for a state.

The move prompted Netanyahu to recall ambassadors from New Zealand and Senegal.

Venezuela's ties with Israel were severed by Hugo Chavez in 2009. Malaysia has no diplomatic ties to Israel.

The spat with Senegal was resolved earlier this month.

