Baltimore man charged in infant son's death surrenders

The Associated Press
BALTIMORE

A man charged in his 5-month-old son's death has surrendered to authorities in Baltimore.

Police said 31-year-old Perry Nelson-Johnson turned himself in Tuesday morning to face murder and child abuse charges.

Officers were called to a home Friday for a report of an unconscious baby and police say the baby, Emmanuel, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say Nelson-Johnson said the infant rolled off a bed, but an investigation revealed that Emmanuel had old and new injuries inconsistent with a fall. An autopsy revealed severe head trauma.

Police believe Nelson-Johnson, who is blind and uses a walking stick, used a blunt object to inflict the injuries. Police say it's possible he used his walking stick as a weapon.

