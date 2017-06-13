Milwaukee prosecutor: Ex-officer shot man 'point blank'

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2016 file photo, police move in on a group of protesters throwing rocks at them in Milwaukee in response to the fatal shooting of Sylville Smith, a black man, by Milwaukee police officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown. Jury selection kicks off Monday, June 12, 2017 in the trial for Heaggan-Brown, who was charged in December with first-degree reckless homicide in Smith's death. Jeffrey Phelps, File AP Photo