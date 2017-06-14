Nation & World

June 14, 2017 7:46 AM

Correction: Air Base Realignment story

The Associated Press
GRAND FORKS, N.D.

In a story June 13 about the realigning of the Grand Forks Air Force Base's operations, The Associated Press misspelled the name of the drone that the base supports. It is the RQ-4 Global Hawk, not the RG-4 Global Hawk.

A corrected version of the story is below:

New command recognizes Grand Forks base's drone mission

The Grand Forks Air Force Base is realigning its operations to coincide with the base's unmanned aircraft mission

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — The Grand Forks Air Force Base is realigning its operations to coincide with the base's unmanned aircraft mission.

The base will now operate under Air Combat Command instead of Air Mobility Command. Base leaders say it will place the unit under the major command that organizes, trains and equips airmen to perform drone missions.

The move affects about 1,400 people. Base officials say the change should not have an immediate impact on the number of airmen in Grand Forks.

The base supports the RQ-4 Global Hawk drone, a high-altitude, long-endurance aircraft.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos