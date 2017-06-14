Correction: Air Base Realignment story

In a story June 13 about the realigning of the Grand Forks Air Force Base's operations, The Associated Press misspelled the name of the drone that the base supports. It is the RQ-4 Global Hawk, not the RG-4 Global Hawk.
A corrected version of the story is below:
New command recognizes Grand Forks base's drone mission
The Grand Forks Air Force Base is realigning its operations to coincide with the base's unmanned aircraft mission
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — The Grand Forks Air Force Base is realigning its operations to coincide with the base's unmanned aircraft mission.
The base will now operate under Air Combat Command instead of Air Mobility Command. Base leaders say it will place the unit under the major command that organizes, trains and equips airmen to perform drone missions.
The move affects about 1,400 people. Base officials say the change should not have an immediate impact on the number of airmen in Grand Forks.
The base supports the RQ-4 Global Hawk drone, a high-altitude, long-endurance aircraft.
