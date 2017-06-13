Audrey DuBose, right, the mother of Sam DuBose, an unarmed motorist fatally shot during a July 2015 traffic stop, and one of her daughters, Terina Allen, left, comfort each other as video of the shooting is played during the third day of testimony in Ray Tensing's retrial Monday, June 12, 2017, in the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. The former University of Cincinnati police officer, charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter, has said he thought DuBose was trying to kill him with his car, prompting Tensing to open fire to stop the threat.
Audrey DuBose, right, the mother of Sam DuBose, an unarmed motorist fatally shot during a July 2015 traffic stop, and one of her daughters, Terina Allen, left, comfort each other as video of the shooting is played during the third day of testimony in Ray Tensing's retrial Monday, June 12, 2017, in the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. The former University of Cincinnati police officer, charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter, has said he thought DuBose was trying to kill him with his car, prompting Tensing to open fire to stop the threat.
Nation & World

June 13, 2017 10:15 PM

Prosecution testimony nearing end in police murder retrial

The Associated Press
CINCINNATI

Prosecution testimony is nearing an end in the Ohio murder retrial of a former University of Cincinnati police officer.

A county coroner's office official is expected to testify Wednesday in Ray Tensing's case. Tensing, who's white, is charged in the 2015 fatal shooting of Sam DuBose, an unarmed black motorist.

Attorney Stewart Mathews on Tuesday questioned witness Grant Fredericks' conclusion that Tensing's body camera footage doesn't support his story that he shot DuBose to stop him from using his car to try to kill him.

Mathews said there aren't multiple video angles like in an NFL replay and referred to Fredericks' testimony as "20-20 hindsight."

A use-of-force expert for the state testified Tuesday that the shooting wasn't justified.

Tensing's first trial last November ended in a hung jury.

  Comments  

