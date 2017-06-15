Correction: Off-Duty Officer Killed story

In a story June 14 about a man sentenced to prison in the shooting deaths of his father and an off-duty police officer, The Associated Press erroneously reported the shooting happened just west of Oklahoma City. The shooting happened east of Oklahoma City, in Midwest City.
A corrected version of the story is below:
Oklahoma man sentenced in fatal shooting of father, officer
A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in the shooting deaths of his father and an off-duty police lieutenant in a city just east of Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in the shooting deaths of his father and an off-duty police lieutenant just east of Oklahoma City.
Jonathan Henry Grafton, 24, was sentenced by a judge on Tuesday in accordance with a plea agreement, The Oklahoman (http://bit.ly/2s1agNX ) reported.
Prosecutors alleged Grafton fatally shot his father, Jeffrey Grafton, and Lt. Trey Pritchard at a Midwest City motel after the younger Grafton stole money and a truck from his father in August 2015. The victims, both 46, were cousins.
Jonathan Grafton's girlfriend, Daphne Alyssa Mason, testified about thefts and said she and her boyfriend were addicted to methamphetamine.
Police said the couple was tracked to the hotel using the truck's GPS.
Jonathan Grafton was initially charged with two counts of first-degree murder, but he pleaded guilty last month to two counts of second-degree murder. He also pleaded guilty to meth possession and assault and battery upon an officer. Mason pleaded guilty in April 2016 to two counts of accessory to first-degree murder and one count of meth possession.
Defense attorneys argued that Jeffrey Grafton was accidentally shot during a struggle over the gun. They also said Jonathan Grafton was acting in self-defense when he shot Pritchard because the officer pointed a gun toward him and his girlfriend.
Jonathan Grafton's grandmother, the mother of Jeffrey Grafton, said her grandson was sorry for what had happened.
"It's been a hard almost two years. We've forgiven him. His daddy would have forgiven him," Regina Grafton said. "Our lives have been forever changed. Our futures have been forever changed."
