June 15, 2017 4:44 AM

Cops: Pastor forged documents, sold church to himself for $1

The Associated Press
BRIDGEPORT, Conn.

Police say a Connecticut pastor faces charges after he forged deed documents and sold a church worth more than $1 million to himself for $1.

The Connecticut Post reports (http://bit.ly/2to7GPU ) that Bishop Franklin Fountain is charged with first-degree larceny and second-degree forgery. He was released Wednesday on a promise to appear in court.

Bridgeport police say they received a complaint from the church's board of directors and members of Fountain's family that Fountain had allegedly altered the deed documents and sold the church to himself.

The newspaper reports that records show Fountain owns the church and property valued at $1.5 million.

Fountain says the case is "ridiculous" and that he expects "this will all be worked out."

