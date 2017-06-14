Mistaken shooter report locks down California Air Force base

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2013, file photo, planes take off from Travis Air Force Base as part of a training exercise and commemoration of the Sept. 11 attacks northeast of San Francisco. U.S. Rep. John Garamendi tells The Associated Press that a lockdown went into effect at Travis Air Force Base on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, after someone reported a possible gunshot. Garamendi, who was briefed on the situation, says there was a training exercise underway at the base at the time and "someone took that to be an active shooter." The Daily Republic File Robinson Kuntz