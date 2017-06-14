Defense to present its case in Ohio police shooting retrial

Former University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing , second from left, watches as his attorney Stewart Mathews, right, speaks during testimony in Tensing's retrial Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a July 19, 2015, traffic stop. The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool Cara Owsley