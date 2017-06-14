Nation & World

June 14, 2017 10:54 PM

Australian TV journalist hit by bullet in Philippines city

The Associated Press
MARAWI, Philippines

An Australian journalist says he is fine after being hit by a bullet in his neck while covering the Philippine military's assault against militants aligned with the Islamic State group in a southern city.

A tweeted video showed ABC journalist Adam Harvey wearing a neck brace and putting on his helmet after receiving treatment Thursday in Marawi. He told reporters he was fine and that he was to get an X-ray.

Harvey was hit at the provincial capitol building, where government officials hold briefings on the progress against the militants who've laid siege to Marawi since last month.

Also Thursday, a suspected militant bomber was arrested in Cagayan de Oro City, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Marawi.

Brig. Gen. Gilbert Gapay says Mohammad Noaim Maute was under investigation.

