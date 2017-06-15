IS claims it's taken bin Laden's Afghan hideout of Tora Bora

FILE -- In this Dec. 28, 2001 file photo, an Afghan farmer works on his field, on the outskirts of the village of Madakhel in northeastern Afghanistan, near the mountain region of Tora Bora which is seen in the background. An Afghan official says Islamic State fighters have captured some territory around Tora Bora, the former stronghold of Osama bin Laden in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province. Enric Marti, File AP Photo