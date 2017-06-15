Attack on lawmakers stirs memories of Giffords shooting

FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 8, 2011, file photo, Vera Rapcsak, foreground, and others hold up signs outside the office of U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz. in Tucson, Ariz., after Giffords and others were shot outside a Safeway grocery store as she was meeting constituents. Survivors of the mass shooting at the constituent event hosted by former U.S. Rep. Giffords said the attack on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at a congressional baseball practice brought back painful memories of the day six were killed and 13 were injured in what was supposed to be a time for citizens to engage in the political process. Chris Morrison, File AP Photo