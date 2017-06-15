In this image from Senate Television video, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., pauses as he speaks Wednesday, June 14, 2017, on the Senate floor at the Capitol in Washington, about the shooting at the Republican congressional baseball practice. Sanders says the man authorities identified as opening fire on the practice had apparently volunteered on his presidential campaign. Sanders says in a statement: "I am sickened by this despicable act."
Nation & World

June 15, 2017 1:00 AM

Sanders: Sickened at shooting attack by possible supporter

By ALAN FRAM and BILL BARROW Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The man who shot a congressman and four other people Wednesday had apparently volunteered for Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign. The Vermont senator assailed violence as "unacceptable in our society."

Sanders said he was "sickened by this despicable act."

Sanders unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination against Hillary Clinton.

The senator spoke hours after a man identified as James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, opened fire on Republican lawmakers, aides and others practicing baseball in suburban Alexandria, Virginia. Officers shot Hodgkinson, who later died.

