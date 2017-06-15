Australian leader disappointed Trump parody became public

FILE - This combination of file photos shows, from left to right: U.S. President Donald Trump on Jan. 28, 2017, and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Nov. 20, 2016. Turnbull made fun of both Trump and the Australian government's dismal opinion polls during a lighthearted speech on Wednesday night at an annual ball hosted by the Federal Parliamentary Press Gallery. Alex Brandon, Pablo Martinez Monsivais Files AP Photo