The Latest: Congressional women's team hits practice field

The Latest on the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (all times local):
7:45 a.m.
A congressional women's softball team has hit the practice field in Washington amid heavier security, a day after an attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers practicing for a charity baseball game.
Police stood alongside the fence at the field where the women's team often gathers for early morning practices.
The team of Democrats and Republicans holds an annual softball game against female journalists.
The congressional baseball match pits Republicans against Democrats. The popular annual face-off, which raises money for charity, is scheduled to go forward as planned Thursday evening at Nationals Park in Washington.
___
4:00 a.m.
The business of the House is resuming a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers practicing for a charity baseball game.
The attack critically wounded House GOP Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and also injured Capitol police officers, and a current and former congressional aide. The assailant had nursed grievances against President Donald Trump and the GOP — and was shot by police and later died.
Votes were canceled in the House on Wednesday, but on Thursday they were taking place.
Scalise had been fielding balls at second base when he was shot and then dragged himself away from the infield in a trail of blood. The shooter was identified as James T. Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old home inspector from Illinois.
