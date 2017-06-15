NY town says 'nyet' to Russian request for free beach passes

This photo taken Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Massapequa, N.Y, shows the entrance to Tobay Beach, one of four beaches owned by the Town of Oyster Bay. Town officials recently said they would no longer grant free beach passes to Russian diplomats who work at the United Nations. The town supervisor says the decision is unrelated to any issues involving the federal government. Joe Saladino says if residents have to pay to go to the beach, so should the Russians. Frank Eltman AP Photo