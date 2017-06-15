Oklahoma deputy in fatal shooting once shot woman in face

FILE - In this undated photo provided by the family on Saturday, June 10, 2017, Joshua Barre, who was fatally shot by two Tulsa County, Okla. deputies and a police officer on Friday, June 9, 2017, is pictured. Police in Oklahoma say an officer involved in the fatal shooting of Barre turned on his body camera seconds after shots were fired. Nyesha Barre via AP, File)