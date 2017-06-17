For advocates of gay adoption, progress but also obstacles

ADVANCE FOR USE SUNDAY, JUNE 18, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-This June 26, 2016 photo provided by the family shows Kevin Neubert, background center, and Jim Gorey with their adopted children, from left, Luke, Derek, Natalie, Zach, and Jacob at the Chicago Pride Parade. Following night classes to qualify as foster parents, Neubert and Gorey agreed in December 2011 to provide a temporary home for a newborn baby. A stay intended to last only for a few days was extended into several months, and Neubert and Gorey learned that the baby had four older siblings who were also in foster care. They eventually decided to adopt all five. Jim Gorey via AP Nicole Gifford Baugh