Border Patrol raids desert aid camp, arrests 4 from Mexico

FILE--In this Aug. 5, 2010, file photo, No More Deaths volunteer Katie Maloney checks water jugs at the group's camp before heading out to supply water stations for illegal immigrants near Arivaca, Ariz., about 13 miles north of Mexico. Border Patrol agents descended on the medical camp set up in the Arizona desert Wednesday, June 15, 2017, to provide refuge and water for migrants in the scorching summer heat, arresting four migrants who had just crossed into the U.S. from Mexico. Amanda Lee Myers, file AP Photo