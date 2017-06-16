Nation & World

Ex-official convicted of indecent assault on 103-year-old

The Associated Press
MEDIA, Pa.

A former Pennsylvania township official accused of touching his 103-year-old mother-in-law's breast has been found guilty of indecent assault on a person with a mental disability.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported (http://bit.ly/2tu5Uwp ) that 75-year-old Bill Spingler said it was a "stupid, harmless act."

Spingler is a former member of the Radnor Township Board of Commissioners, the governing body for the suburban Philadelphia township. He declined to comment after the verdict Thursday.

The judge set sentencing for Sept. 28 and ordered Spingler to undergo a psychosexual evaluation.

Three nursing home employees had reported seeing Spingler touch the woman on three separate visits to her Wayne nursing home in December.

Spingler has said that he touched her to get her attention after she stopped being able to recognize him.

