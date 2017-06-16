Nation & World

June 16, 2017 6:04 AM

Man guilty of assaulting wife after dreaming she cheated

The Associated Press
EYNON, Pa.

A Pennsylvania man who tried to strangle his wife after he woke up from a dream in which she was cheating on him has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and other charges.

The (Scranton) Times-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2ryDyER ) reports 50-year-old Conrad Rudalavage remains in an alcohol treatment center and can't have contact with his family.

He pleaded guilty Thursday in Lackawanna County and faces up to 30 years in prison when he's sentenced for the Jan. 14 attack. Sentencing hasn't been scheduled.

Archibald police say Rudalavage had been drinking before he dreamed that his wife was unfaithful, then woke up and began punching and choking her before throwing her down on the driveway and threatening to kill her.

Police say Rudalavage then attacked his daughter, who escaped and asked neighbors for help.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos