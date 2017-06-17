Republican Karen Handel campaigns at a restaurant in Johns Creek, Ga., Friday, June 16, 2017, ahead of runoff election to replace former Rep. Tom Price. Democrat Jon Ossoff is trying for an upset over Handel in the GOP-leaning 6th Congressional District that stretches across greater Atlanta's northern suburbs.
Republican Karen Handel campaigns at a restaurant in Johns Creek, Ga., Friday, June 16, 2017, ahead of runoff election to replace former Rep. Tom Price. Democrat Jon Ossoff is trying for an upset over Handel in the GOP-leaning 6th Congressional District that stretches across greater Atlanta's northern suburbs. Alex Sanz AP Photo
Republican Karen Handel campaigns at a restaurant in Johns Creek, Ga., Friday, June 16, 2017, ahead of runoff election to replace former Rep. Tom Price. Democrat Jon Ossoff is trying for an upset over Handel in the GOP-leaning 6th Congressional District that stretches across greater Atlanta's northern suburbs. Alex Sanz AP Photo

Nation & World

June 17, 2017 5:46 AM

Handel, Ossoff call on help in final days of Georgia race

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

A nationally watched Georgia congressional race is in its final stretch, and the candidates are calling on some national figures to excite voters ahead of Tuesday's election.

Republican Karen Handel is scheduled to campaign Saturday with the man she hopes to replace, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

Price resigned Georgia's 6th Congressional District seat in February to join President Donald Trump's administration.

Democrat Jon Ossoff is campaigning Saturday with civil rights icon John Lewis, an Atlanta congressman who represents the district just south of the Georgia 6th.

Ossoff is trying for an upset that would rock Washington ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. He led an April primary but fell shy of an outright majority.

Democrats need to flip 24 Republican-held House seats to reclaim a majority.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos