Yellowstone takes measures to prevent mussels' spread

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2006 file, the crew of the fishing boat Freedom work on Yellowstone Lake using a gillnet to catch lake trout in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. Yellowstone National Park officials are installing moveable barriers in front of boat launches in an attempt to prevent invasive species found in Montana from spreading to the park. Invasive mussel larvae have been found in Montana's Tiber Reservoir and are suspected in Canyon Ferry Reservoir. They can spread quickly, clogging pipes, displacing native species and causing other environmental problems. The Billings Gazette via AP David Grubbs