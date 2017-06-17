Samba school members wave a giant flag as they march toward the Sambadrome during a protest against mayor Marcelo Crivella in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, June 17, 2017. The samba schools are protesting the decision by Crivella to cut carnival funding in half for the 2018 Carnival parade.
Samba school members wave a giant flag as they march toward the Sambadrome during a protest against mayor Marcelo Crivella in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, June 17, 2017. The samba schools are protesting the decision by Crivella to cut carnival funding in half for the 2018 Carnival parade. Leo Correa AP Photo
Samba school members wave a giant flag as they march toward the Sambadrome during a protest against mayor Marcelo Crivella in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, June 17, 2017. The samba schools are protesting the decision by Crivella to cut carnival funding in half for the 2018 Carnival parade. Leo Correa AP Photo

Nation & World

June 17, 2017 3:26 PM

Samba schools protest against budget cuts for Carnival

The Associated Press
RIO DE JANEIRO

Members of Rio de Janeiro's samba schools have put on a boisterous protest against the mayor's proposal to slash city funds for next year's Carnival.

The demonstration Saturday outside the city hall came in response to Mayor Marcelo Crivella's decision to cut by half the city's contribution to the celebration. He plans to reduce city hall's contribution to each school to $320,000 (1 million reals) and says the difference will be spent on resources for children's day care centers.

Dressed in the colors of their respective schools, approximately 200 people marched from city hall to the Avenida Marques de Sapucai, also known as the "Sambadrome."

Protesters say Crivella's cuts are being driven by his personal religious beliefs. The mayor is a gospel singer and former evangelical bishop.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos