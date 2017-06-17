Nation & World

June 17, 2017 5:46 PM

3 charged in shooting at Chicago playground; 2 girls injured

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

An 18-year-old and two juveniles have been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting that wounded two girls during a school picnic at a Chicago playground.

The Chicago Police Department announced the charges Saturday night in a news release. Eighteen-year-old Raekwon Hudson, a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old male are charged with attempted first degree murder, felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicles.

Police say a 7-year-old girl was shot in the leg and a 13-year-old girl was shot in the hand outside Warren Elementary School on Friday. The injuries aren't considered life-threatening.

The suspects were taken into custody Friday afternoon shortly after the shooting. Chicago Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Johnson had said Friday that police had recovered a vehicle and were questioning "persons of interest."

