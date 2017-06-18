Thousands attend gay pride march in Ukraine's capital

Ukrainian police guard the participants of the annual Gay Pride parade in Ukraine's capital Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Around five thousand gays and lesbians activists and associations paraded in the center of Kiev.
Efrem Lukatsky
AP Photo
Participants of the annual Gay Pride parade wave from a float in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Around five thousand LGBT activists and associations paraded in the center of Kiev.
Efrem Lukatsky
AP Photo
Gay and lesbian rights activists march with a rainbow flag during the annual Gay Pride parade in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Around five thousand gays and lesbians activists and associations paraded in the center of Kiev.
Efrem Lukatsky
AP Photo
Gay and lesbian rights activists demonstrate during the annual Gay Pride parade, being protected by riot police in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Around five thousand gays and lesbians activists and associations paraded in the center of Kiev.
Efrem Lukatsky
AP Photo
Gay and lesbian rights activists demonstrate as participants of the annual Gay Pride parade wave from a float in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Around five thousand gays and lesbians activists and associations paraded in the center of Kiev.
Efrem Lukatsky
AP Photo
Participants of the annual Gay Pride parade wave from a float in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Around five thousand gays and lesbians activists and associations paraded in the center of Kiev.
Efrem Lukatsky
AP Photo
Ukrainian police guard the participants of the annual Gay Pride parade in Ukraine's capital Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Around five thousand gays and lesbians activists and associations paraded in the center of Kiev.
Efrem Lukatsky
AP Photo
Gay and lesbian rights activists demonstrate in the streets of the capital during the annual Gay Pride parade in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Around five thousand gays and lesbians activists and associations paraded in the center of Kiev.
Efrem Lukatsky
AP Photo
Police arrest anti-gay protesters during the annual Gay Pride parade in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Around five thousand LGBT activists and associations paraded in the center of Kiev.
Sergei Chuzavkov
AP Photo
Ukrainian ultra nationalist activists trample a rainbow flag as they protest against the annual Gay Pride parade in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Around five thousand LGBT activists and associations paraded in the center of Kiev.
Sergei Chuzavkov
AP Photo
Riot police clash with ultra nationalist and anti-LGBT protesters during the annual Gay Pride parade in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Around five thousand LGBT activists and associations paraded in the center of Kiev.
Sergei Chuzavkov
AP Photo
Police arrest anti-gay protesters during the annual Gay Pride parade in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Around five thousand LGBT activists and associations paraded in the center of Kiev.
Sergei Chuzavkov
AP Photo
Riot police clash with ultra nationalist and anti-LGBT protesters during the annual Gay Pride parade in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Around five thousand LGBT activists and associations paraded in the center of Kiev.
Sergei Chuzavkov
AP Photo
Riot police clash with ultra nationalist and anti-LGBT protesters during the annual Gay Pride parade in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Around five thousand LGBT activists and associations paraded in the center of Kiev.
Sergei Chuzavkov
AP Photo
Police block ultra nationalist and anti-LGBT protesters during the annual Gay Pride parade in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Around five thousand LGBT activists and associations paraded in the center of Kiev.
Sergei Chuzavkov
AP Photo
Ukrainian ultra nationalist activists burn a rainbow flag as they protest against the annual Gay Pride parade in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Around five thousand LGBT activists and associations paraded in the center of Kiev.
Sergei Chuzavkov
AP Photo
Ukrainian ultra nationalist activists shout slogans as they protest against the annual Gay Pride parade in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Around five thousand LGBT activists and associations paraded in the center of Kiev.
Sergei Chuzavkov
AP Photo
