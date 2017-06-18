President Donald Trump and his son Barron Trump walk to Marine One across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, June 17, 2017, en route to Camp David in Maryland.
President Donald Trump and his son Barron Trump walk to Marine One across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, June 17, 2017, en route to Camp David in Maryland. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo
June 18, 2017 4:42 AM

Trump tweets his frustration with Russia investigation

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is beginning his day with a stream of tweets defending his record and lashing out at the investigation into Russian interference in the election.

In a two-part tweet posted before 7 a.m. Sunday, Trump wrote: "The MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN agenda is doing very well despite the distraction of the Witch Hunt."

He continued by saying: "Many new jobs, high business enthusiasm ...massive regulation cuts, 36 new legislative bills signed, great new S.C.Justice, and Infrastructure, Healthcare and Tax Cuts in works!"

"Witch hunt' is how Trump characterizes the probe into Russia's election interference and possible ties to his campaign associates.

Trump advisers describe the president as increasingly angry over the investigation, yelling at television sets carrying coverage and insisting he is the target of a conspiracy.

