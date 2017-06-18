Q&A: Taliban infiltrate Afghan army to target foreign troops

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016 file photo, New members of the Afghan National Army attend their graduation ceremony at the Afghan Military Academy in Kabul, Afghanistan. An uptick in attacks by Afghan National army soldiers against foreign troops would seem a worrisome trend ahead of the deployment of another 4,000 U.S. troops to Afghanistan in the latest attempt by Washington to turn around the protracted war against insurgents. Rahmat Gul AP Photo