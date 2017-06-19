FILE - This April 30, 2017, file photo provided by the Syrian Democratic Forces
FILE - This April 30, 2017, file photo provided by the Syrian Democratic Forces SDF) shows fighters from the SDF looking toward the northern town of Tabqa, Syria. The U.S.-led coalition headquarters in Iraq said in a written statement that a U.S. F-18 Super Hornet shot down a Syrian government SU-22 on Sunday, June 18, after it dropped bombs near the U.S. partner forces, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces. The shootdown was near the Syrian town of Tabqa.
Nation & World

June 19, 2017 3:04 AM

Russian diplomat condemns US for downing Syrian fighter jet

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

A top Russian diplomat has condemned the United States for shooting down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet the previous day as an act of "aggression."

The U.S. military confirmed a U.S. F-18 Super Hornet shot down Sunday a Syrian SU-22 after it dropped bombs near the U.S. partner forces, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, aligned with the Americans in the fight against the Islamic State group.

Russia has been a staunch supporter of Syria's beleaguered President Bashar Assad and has been providing an air cover for this offensive since 2015.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Russian news agencies on Monday that the downing was akin to "helping the terrorists that the U.S. is fighting against."

Ryabkov asks: "What is this, if not an act of aggression?"

