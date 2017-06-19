South Sudan has world's fastest growing number of displaced

A crowd of displaced people look on as members of the U.N. multi-national police contingent provide security during a visit of UNCHR High Commissioner Filippo Grandi to South Sudan's largest camp for the internally-displaced, in Bentiu, South Sudan Sunday, June 18, 2017. Thousands of South Sudanese now live in U.N. protected camps, including eighty percent of Bentiu's population. Sam Mednick AP Photo