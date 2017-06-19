Nation & World

Trump tweets about Democrats, Georgia election

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is attacking Democrats and promoting the Republican running in this week's House runoff election in Georgia.

In a tweet Monday, Trump said that Democrats "want to stop tax cuts, good healthcare and Border Security." He also said "their ObamaCare is dead."

Trump concluded: "Vote now for Karen H," an apparent reference to Karen Handel, the Republican running in a special congressional election in Georgia. The election in the state's 6th Congressional District is set for Tuesday.

Handel faces Democrat Jon Ossoff in a nationally watched matchup that Democrats want to turn into a referendum on Trump.

Trump also tweeted Monday about a member of his outside legal team appearing on "Fox and Friends." But that message was later taken down.

