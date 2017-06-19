Nation & World

June 19, 2017 10:54 AM

Children of woman killed by officer ex-husband file lawsuit

The Associated Press
ASBURY PARK, N.J.

The nine children of a woman killed by her police officer ex-husband are suing the New Jersey department where he worked and several other law enforcement agencies.

The wrongful death lawsuit recently filed in U.S. District Court says the agencies failed to properly discipline Neptune Township Sgt. Philip Seidle and didn't properly report and investigate domestic violence that occurred at the family's home. The suit seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

Seidle was off-duty when he shot and killed his ex-wife, Tamara Wilson-Seidle, with his service weapon after a car chase in June 2015. Their 7-year-old daughter was in the car at the time.

He pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and child endangerment, and was sentenced in September to 30 years in prison.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video