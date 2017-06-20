Nation & World

June 20, 2017 4:56 AM

EU takes fat out of fire: Belgian fries are safe!

The Associated Press
BRUSSELS

The European Commission wants all Belgians to know: your fries are safe!

A regional Belgian minister had alarmed the nation with warnings that — sacrilege! — the EU would force fries to be blanched before they hit the fat to remove a cancer-causing element as much as possible. It would fundamentally change the family way of doing fries, which are raw, then dunked twice in fat of increasing heat.

"The Commission has no intention whatsoever, I repeat, no intention whatsoever, to ban Belgian fries, or any other type of fries," EU Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said Tuesday, fully knowing the EU had burned itself before when trying to meddle too meticulously in the way its 500 million citizens eat.

